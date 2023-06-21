ABBV’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -15.19% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -15.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -14.59%. The price of ABBV leaped by -5.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.90%.

The stock price for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) currently stands at $137.06. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $138.95 after starting at $137.10. The stock’s lowest price was $136.66 before closing at $137.82.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AbbVie Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $168.11 on 01/06/23 and the lowest value was $131.10 on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of ABBV Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. AbbVie Inc.’s current trading price is -18.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.55%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $131.10 and $168.11. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 1.9 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 5.42 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 238.33B and boasts a workforce of 50000 employees.

AbbVie Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating AbbVie Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 149.97, with a change in price of -10.94. Similarly, AbbVie Inc. recorded 5,924,715 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.42%.

ABBV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABBV stands at 4.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.47.

ABBV Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for AbbVie Inc. over the last 50 days is 15.27%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 39.07%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 43.57% and 44.28%, respectively.