A Tale of Resilience: Energy Transfer LP Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Energy Transfer LP (ET) is $12.75. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $12.83 after opening at $12.82. The stock touched a low of $12.71 before closing at $12.82.

Energy Transfer LP’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $13.67 on 01/24/23, and the lowest price during that time was $9.15, recorded on 07/06/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ET Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Energy Transfer LP’s current trading price is -6.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.34%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $9.15 and $13.67. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 8.45 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.76 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.55B and boasts a workforce of 12565 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Energy Transfer LP

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Energy Transfer LP as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.68, with a change in price of -0.40. Similarly, Energy Transfer LP recorded 11,606,808 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.04%.

ET Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ET stands at 1.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.74.

ET Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Energy Transfer LP over the last 50 days is presently at 62.84%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 61.97%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.54% and 68.70%, respectively.

ET Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 7.41%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 9.35%. The price of ET fallen by 0.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.11%.