A Deep Dive into Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Stock Performance

The stock price for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) currently stands at $97.70. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $98.96 after starting at $98.40. The stock’s lowest price was $97.54 before closing at $97.74.

In terms of market performance, Raytheon Technologies Corporation had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $104.91 on 01/24/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $80.27 on 09/27/22.

52-week price history of RTX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s current trading price is -6.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $80.27 to $104.91. In the Industrials sector, the Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 6.9 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.24 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 143.13B and boasts a workforce of 182000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Corporation

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Raytheon Technologies Corporation as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 98.18, with a change in price of -2.31. Similarly, Raytheon Technologies Corporation recorded 4,388,183 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.31%.

Examining RTX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RTX stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

RTX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 44.37%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 66.17% and 65.81% respectively.

RTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.80%. The price of RTX fallen by 1.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.73%.