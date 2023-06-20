Wells Fargo & Company Inc. (WFC) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 2.16% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of 0.00%. The price of WFC fallen by 4.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.12%.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has a current stock price of $42.18. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $42.74 after opening at $42.58. The stock’s low for the day was $42.06, and it eventually closed at $42.36.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wells Fargo & Company’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $48.84 on 02/14/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $35.25 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of WFC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Wells Fargo & Company’s current trading price is -13.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.66%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $35.25 and $48.84. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 36.4 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 24.01 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 158.94B and boasts a workforce of 235591 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Wells Fargo & Company as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.77, with a change in price of -2.27. Similarly, Wells Fargo & Company recorded 23,499,453 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.11%.

WFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WFC stands at 0.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

WFC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Wells Fargo & Company over the last 50 days is at 83.29%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 71.29%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 72.90% and 76.98%, respectively.