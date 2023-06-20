Uncovering the Potential of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) currently has a stock price of $3.51. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.54 after opening at $3.50. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.48 before it closed at $3.52.

In terms of market performance, Banco Bradesco S.A. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.95 on 10/05/22, while the lowest value was $2.33 on 03/24/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of BBD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current trading price is -11.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.33 and $3.95. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 21.86 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 26.72 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.76B and boasts a workforce of 73855 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Banco Bradesco S.A.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Banco Bradesco S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.83, with a change in price of +0.73. Similarly, Banco Bradesco S.A. recorded 28,867,121 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.26%.

BBD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Banco Bradesco S.A. over the last 50 days is presently at 95.00%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.55% and 91.22%, respectively.

BBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 27.92%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 39.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BBD has fallen by 9.82%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.15%.