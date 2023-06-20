Uber Technologies Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

Currently, the stock price of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is $43.52. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $43.665 after opening at $43.07. The stock touched a low of $42.53 before closing at $43.36.

The market performance of Uber Technologies Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $43.75 on 06/15/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $19.90, recorded on 06/30/22.

52-week price history of UBER Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Uber Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -0.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 118.75%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $19.90 and $43.75. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 27.94 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 23.2 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has experienced a quarterly rise of 36.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 87.75B and boasts a workforce of 32800 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Uber Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 37 analysts are rating Uber Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.58, with a change in price of +13.59. Similarly, Uber Technologies Inc. recorded 25,142,570 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.41%.

UBER Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UBER stands at 1.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.23.

UBER Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Uber Technologies Inc. over the past 50 days is 98.42%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.56%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 92.98% and 92.43%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

UBER Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 75.98%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 58.43%. The price of UBER fallen by 15.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.17%.