SOUN’s Market Flip-Flop: Exploring the Volatility of 2023 Performance

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 88.70%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 190.43%. The price of SOUN fallen by 25.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.33%.

The stock price for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) currently stands at $3.34. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.70 after starting at $3.489. The stock’s lowest price was $3.27 before closing at $3.37.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SoundHound AI Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.07 on 06/17/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.93 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of SOUN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current trading price is -34.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 259.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.93 and $5.07. The SoundHound AI Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 28.78 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 11.61 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 89.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 732.60M and boasts a workforce of 430 employees.

SoundHound AI Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating SoundHound AI Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.75, with a change in price of +1.90. Similarly, SoundHound AI Inc. recorded 14,653,236 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +131.94%.

SOUN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, SoundHound AI Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 75.59%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 68.97%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.34% and 76.92%, respectively.