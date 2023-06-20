SIEN Stock: Exploring Sientra Inc.’s Growth

The stock price for Sientra Inc. (SIEN) currently stands at $2.31. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.54 after starting at $1.84. The stock’s lowest price was $1.8101 before closing at $1.77.

Sientra Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $16.50 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.25 on 04/11/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of SIEN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Sientra Inc.’s current trading price is -86.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.25 to $16.50. In the Healthcare sector, the Sientra Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.55 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.94 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 80.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.80M and boasts a workforce of 304 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.64, with a change in price of +0.54. Similarly, Sientra Inc. recorded 709,439 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.51%.

SIEN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Sientra Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 53.00%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 44.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 24.46% and 22.89% respectively.

SIEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 13.85%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -14.51%. The price of SIEN fallen by 6.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.85%.