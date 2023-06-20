Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s current trading price is -34.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.58%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.24 and $0.55. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 0.62 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) is $0.36. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.36 after opening at $0.30. The stock touched a low of $0.29 before closing at $0.30.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $0.55 on 06/17/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.24 on 06/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.00M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3276, with a change in price of -0.0306. Similarly, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. recorded 281,036 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.85%.

How PZG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PZG stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PZG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. over the last 50 days is presently at 66.67%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 100.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.80% and 72.58%, respectively.

PZG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 4.06%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -2.97%. The price of PZG fallen by 19.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.79%.