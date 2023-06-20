Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -5.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 179.11%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.84 and $17.16. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 90.24 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 63.52 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has a stock price of $16.30. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $16.91 after an opening price of $16.87. The day’s lowest price was $16.01, and it closed at $16.60.

Palantir Technologies Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $17.16 on 06/07/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.84 on 01/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 106.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.15B and boasts a workforce of 3850 employees.

Palantir Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Palantir Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.55, with a change in price of +9.28. Similarly, Palantir Technologies Inc. recorded 59,906,086 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +132.19%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLTR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PLTR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Palantir Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is 91.30%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 85.10%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.86% and 85.73%, respectively.

PLTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 153.89%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 121.77%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PLTR has fallen by 59.02%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.52%.