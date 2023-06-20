Li Auto Inc. Inc. (LI) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 66.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 66.42%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LI has fallen by 18.55%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.15%.

The stock of Li Auto Inc. (LI) is currently priced at $34.00. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $34.85 after opening at $34.70. The day’s lowest price was $34.105 before the stock closed at $34.41.

Li Auto Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $41.49 on 06/24/22 and the lowest value was $12.52 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of LI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Li Auto Inc.’s current trading price is -18.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 171.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$12.52 and $41.49. The Li Auto Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 3.12 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 7.22 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Li Auto Inc. (LI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 48.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.80B and boasts a workforce of 19396 employees.

Li Auto Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 28 analysts are rating Li Auto Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.77, with a change in price of +10.90. Similarly, Li Auto Inc. recorded 7,392,050 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +47.06%.

LI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LI stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

LI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Li Auto Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 92.43%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 86.01%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.18% and 90.72%, respectively.