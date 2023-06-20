LanzaTech Global Inc.’s Shares Reel: 53.18% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 863.90M Market Cap

At present, LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) has a stock price of $5.30. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $5.53 after an opening price of $4.52. The day’s lowest price was $4.45, and it closed at $4.42.

LanzaTech Global Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $10.80 on 01/30/23 and the lowest value was $2.63 on 05/30/23.

52-week price history of LNZA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. LanzaTech Global Inc.’s current trading price is -50.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.63 to $10.80. In the Industrials sector, the LanzaTech Global Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.04 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.14 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 863.90M and boasts a workforce of 390 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.54, with a change in price of -4.76. Similarly, LanzaTech Global Inc. recorded 302,615 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.32%.

Examining LNZA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LNZA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LNZA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, LanzaTech Global Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 92.07%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.07%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 90.79% and 87.97% respectively.

LNZA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -46.89%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -46.36%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LNZA has fallen by 50.14%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.71%.