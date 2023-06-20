Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Intel Corporation’s current trading price is -10.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $24.59 and $40.73 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 110.1 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 45.64 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Intel Corporation (INTC) is $36.37. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $36.795 after an opening price of $36.36. The stock briefly fell to $35.595 before ending the session at $35.82.

Intel Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $40.73 on 07/19/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $24.59 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Intel Corporation (INTC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 149.41B and boasts a workforce of 131900 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.66, with a change in price of +6.45. Similarly, Intel Corporation recorded 47,701,730 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.56%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INTC stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

INTC Stock Stochastic Average

Intel Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.72%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.72%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 96.41% and 97.53%, respectively.

INTC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 37.61% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 28.70%. The price of INTC fallen by 25.98% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 16.05%.