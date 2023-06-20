CVNA: A Tale of Ups & Downs – 381.37% gain in 6 Months, 114.58% in 30 Days

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 434.18% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 381.37%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CVNA has fallen by 114.58%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 32.77%.

The current stock price for Carvana Co. (CVNA) is $25.32. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $28.52 after opening at $27.25. It dipped to a low of $24.43 before ultimately closing at $26.38.

The stock market performance of Carvana Co. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $58.05 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.55, recorded on 12/07/22.

52-week price history of CVNA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Carvana Co.’s current trading price is -56.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 613.24%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.55 and $58.05. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 34.73 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 22.45 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Carvana Co. (CVNA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 230.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.99B and boasts a workforce of 16600 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Carvana Co.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Carvana Co. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 21 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.89, with a change in price of +18.68. Similarly, Carvana Co. recorded 25,539,605 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +281.33%.

CVNA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Carvana Co. over the last 50 days is presently at 85.33%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 82.47%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.27% and 80.03%, respectively.