Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s current trading price is -70.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.72%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.60 and $14.11. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 23.69 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.11 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has a stock price of $4.13. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.76 after an opening price of $4.74. The day’s lowest price was $4.05, and it closed at $5.39.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $14.11 on 08/16/22 and a low of $3.60 for the same time frame on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 506.79M and boasts a workforce of 307 employees.

Coherus BioSciences Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Coherus BioSciences Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.68, with a change in price of -4.99. Similarly, Coherus BioSciences Inc. recorded 1,952,709 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -54.71%.

CHRS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 10.50%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 26.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 67.00% and 81.28% respectively.

CHRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -47.85%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.01%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CHRS has leaped by -17.73%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -23.80%.