CCL Stock: A Voyage Through Carnival Corporation & plc’s Finances

The stock of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is currently priced at $15.80. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $16.40 after opening at $16.30. The day’s lowest price was $15.69 before the stock closed at $16.12.

Carnival Corporation & plc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $16.16 on 06/16/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $6.11 on 10/11/22.

52-week price history of CCL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current trading price is -2.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 158.59%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $6.11 and $16.16. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 50.99 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 39.42 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 84.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.03B and boasts a workforce of 85000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Carnival Corporation & plc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Carnival Corporation & plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.72, with a change in price of +5.12. Similarly, Carnival Corporation & plc recorded 38,371,055 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +47.94%.

Examining CCL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCL stands at 5.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.30.

CCL Stock Stochastic Average

Carnival Corporation & plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 92.21%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.03%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.34% and 96.70%, respectively.

CCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 96.03% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 76.93%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CCL has fallen by 43.12%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.70%.