Canoo Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The current stock price for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is $0.66. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.75 after opening at $0.7079. It dipped to a low of $0.66 before ultimately closing at $0.66.

Canoo Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.00 on 07/14/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.50, recorded on 04/10/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of GOEV Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Canoo Inc.’s current trading price is -86.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.29%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.50 and $5.00. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 51.36 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 16.99 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 333.30M and boasts a workforce of 812 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7267, with a change in price of -0.6100. Similarly, Canoo Inc. recorded 21,141,313 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.03%.

GOEV Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOEV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GOEV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Canoo Inc. over the last 50 days is at 51.22%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 60.35%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.15% and 35.59%, respectively.

GOEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -46.34% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GOEV has fallen by 0.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.93%.