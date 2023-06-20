An In-Depth Look at WeWork Inc. Inc. (WE) Price Performance During Market Crashes

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -82.80% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -86.70%. The price of WE leaped by -6.64% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 33.55%.

The present stock price for WeWork Inc. (WE) is $0.25. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.2739 after an opening price of $0.23. The stock briefly fell to $0.2203 before ending the session at $0.22.

WeWork Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.39 on 06/24/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.16 on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of WE Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. WeWork Inc.’s current trading price is -96.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.85%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.16 and $6.39. The trading volume for the Real Estate sector company’s shares reached about 71.0 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 16.97 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

WeWork Inc. (WE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -74.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 463.00M and boasts a workforce of 4300 employees.

WeWork Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating WeWork Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7997, with a change in price of -1.3340. Similarly, WeWork Inc. recorded 14,338,755 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -84.43%.

WE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, WeWork Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 15.93%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 75.07%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 47.57% and 30.29% respectively.