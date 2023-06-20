American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The current stock price for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is $16.48. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $16.72 after opening at $16.67. It dipped to a low of $16.43 before ultimately closing at $16.65.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $17.64 on 01/18/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $11.65 on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of AAL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current trading price is -6.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $11.65 and $17.64. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 22.63 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 24.66 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.87B and boasts a workforce of 129700 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For American Airlines Group Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating American Airlines Group Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.91, with a change in price of +0.46. Similarly, American Airlines Group Inc. recorded 23,664,779 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.87%.

AAL Stock Stochastic Average

American Airlines Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 94.10%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.78% and 95.79%, respectively.

AAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 29.56% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 23.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AAL has fallen by 10.53%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.84%.