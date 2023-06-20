ABCM’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Abcam plc’s Performance

Currently, the stock price of Abcam plc (ABCM) is $22.31. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $22.54 after opening at $20.07. The stock touched a low of $19.72 before closing at $19.06.

Abcam plc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $19.25 on 06/16/23, and the lowest price during that time was $12.48, recorded on 04/06/23.

52-week price history of ABCM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Abcam plc’s current trading price is 15.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $12.48 and $19.25. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.76 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.0 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Abcam plc (ABCM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 60.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.47B and boasts a workforce of 1800 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.49, with a change in price of +5.32. Similarly, Abcam plc recorded 920,010 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.31%.

ABCM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABCM stands at 0.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

ABCM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Abcam plc over the last 50 days is presently at 97.71%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.64%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.88% and 92.94%, respectively.

ABCM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 43.38%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 40.31%. The price of ABCM fallen by 29.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 32.64%.