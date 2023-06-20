A Tale of Resilience: Bitdeer Technologies Group Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) is $11.41. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $11.60 after opening at $8.46. The stock touched a low of $7.56 before closing at $7.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stock has seen a smooth market performance.

52-week price history of BTDR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current trading price is -22.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 148.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $4.60 and $14.75. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.69 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 93210.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 841.26M and boasts a workforce of 183 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

BTDR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTDR stands at 0.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

BTDR Stock Stochastic Average

BTDR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 9.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 11.21%. The price of BTDR fallen by 110.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 125.94%.