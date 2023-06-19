ZVRA’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 26.58%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 26.30%. The price of ZVRA fallen by 18.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.25%.

The stock price for Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (ZVRA) currently stands at $5.81. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.01 after starting at $5.88. The stock’s lowest price was $5.72 before closing at $5.89.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.92 on 09/15/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.03 on 03/13/23.

52-week price history of ZVRA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Zevra Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -16.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.03 and $6.92. The Zevra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.25 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.24 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (ZVRA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 199.57M and boasts a workforce of 36 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.33, with a change in price of +0.20. Similarly, Zevra Therapeutics Inc. recorded 226,734 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.57%.

ZVRA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZVRA stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

ZVRA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Zevra Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 71.62%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 79.83%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.06% and 84.28%, respectively.