YORW Stock: A Voyage Through The York Water Company’s Finances

The present stock price for The York Water Company (YORW) is $43.75. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $43.86 after an opening price of $43.35. The stock briefly fell to $42.82 before ending the session at $42.93.

The York Water Company experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $47.23 on 12/14/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $36.85 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of YORW Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. The York Water Company’s current trading price is -7.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.72%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $36.85 and $47.23. In the Utilities sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.2 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 38390.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The York Water Company (YORW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 613.81M and boasts a workforce of 116 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.04, with a change in price of -1.69. Similarly, The York Water Company recorded 45,496 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.72%.

Examining YORW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YORW stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

YORW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The York Water Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 46.50%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.62%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.74% and 35.47%, respectively.

YORW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -2.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -4.93%. The price of YORW fallen by 1.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.60%.