Yalla Group Limited Inc. (YALA) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 24.57% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 10.10%. The price of YALA fallen by 9.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.24%.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) has a current stock price of $4.36. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $4.49 after opening at $4.40. The stock’s low for the day was $4.34, and it eventually closed at $4.46.

Yalla Group Limited’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.57 on 01/26/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $3.00 on 10/25/22.

52-week price history of YALA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Yalla Group Limited’s current trading price is -21.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.00 and $5.57. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.26 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.16 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 696.82M and boasts a workforce of 829 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.16, with a change in price of -0.44. Similarly, Yalla Group Limited recorded 174,737 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.17%.

YALA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YALA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

YALA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Yalla Group Limited over the last 50 days is at 73.64%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 57.50%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.14% and 73.35%, respectively.