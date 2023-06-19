Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -62.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 180.74%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.70 and $20.48. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.31 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.73 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) currently stands at $7.58. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.21 after starting at $8.13. The stock’s lowest price was $7.5143 before closing at $8.01.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $20.48 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.70 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 136.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 349.89M and boasts a workforce of 147 employees.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.84, with a change in price of +2.86. Similarly, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. recorded 580,136 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +60.59%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YMAB stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

YMAB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 38.28%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 15.96% and 25.56% respectively.

YMAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 55.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 49.21%. The price of YMAB leaped by -20.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.22%.