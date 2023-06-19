USD Partners LP (USDP) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. USD Partners LP’s current trading price is -83.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.00%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.80 and $6.01. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 0.41 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 85760.0 over the last three months.

USD Partners LP (USDP) has a current stock price of $1.00. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.04 after opening at $0.99. The stock’s low for the day was $0.99, and it eventually closed at $1.02.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of USD Partners LP has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $6.01 on 08/01/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.80, recorded on 06/01/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

USD Partners LP (USDP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.40M.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.7073, with a change in price of -2.7700. Similarly, USD Partners LP recorded 78,733 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.47%.

USDP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for USD Partners LP over the last 50 days is presently at 5.80%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 25.11%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.16% and 36.70%, respectively.

USDP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -68.35% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -69.60%. The price of USDP leaped by -36.31% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -13.04%.