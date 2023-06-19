UNF: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -10.01% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -7.44%. The price of UNF fallen by 4.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.68%.

UniFirst Corporation (UNF) has a current stock price of $173.68. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $178.25 after opening at $177.22. The stock’s low for the day was $173.08, and it eventually closed at $176.40.

In terms of market performance, UniFirst Corporation had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $205.59 on 02/03/23, while the lowest value was $154.72 on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of UNF Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. UniFirst Corporation’s current trading price is -15.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $154.72 and $205.59. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.23 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 63410.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

UniFirst Corporation (UNF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.30B and boasts a workforce of 14000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 181.02, with a change in price of -21.79. Similarly, UniFirst Corporation recorded 65,831 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.15%.

UNF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UNF stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

UNF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of UniFirst Corporation over the last 50 days is at 61.91%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 46.24%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 59.10% and 70.86%, respectively.