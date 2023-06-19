Uncovering the Potential of Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Stock

The current stock price for Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) is $13.85. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $14.13 after opening at $13.95. It dipped to a low of $13.62 before ultimately closing at $14.02.

In terms of market performance, Genie Energy Ltd. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $16.86 on 05/16/23, while the lowest value was $7.50 on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of GNE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Genie Energy Ltd.’s current trading price is -17.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $7.50 and $16.86. Shares of the company, which operates in the Utilities sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.2 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.13 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 364.67M and boasts a workforce of 172 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.43, with a change in price of +3.43. Similarly, Genie Energy Ltd. recorded 118,080 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.92%.

GNE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GNE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GNE Stock Stochastic Average

Genie Energy Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 20.16%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 19.96%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.77% and 24.27%, respectively.

GNE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 33.95% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.09%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GNE has leaped by -8.52%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.46%.