The TMPO Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) stock is currently valued at $0.39. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.398 after opening at $0.3678. The stock briefly dropped to $0.3631 before ultimately closing at $0.37.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $15.15 on 11/23/22 and a low of $0.23 for the same time frame on 05/18/23.

52-week price history of TMPO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -97.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.23 to $15.15. In the Technology sector, the Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.22 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.0 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.20M and boasts a workforce of 74 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7961, with a change in price of -1.4000. Similarly, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. recorded 672,747 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -78.21%.

TMPO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 15.53%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 58.02%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 58.14% and 72.36% respectively.

TMPO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -50.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -78.33%. The price of TMPO increased 59.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.41%.