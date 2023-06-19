The Significance of Moving Averages in Sculptor Capital Management Inc. Inc. (SCU) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.08%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.21%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SCU has fallen by 8.98%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.91%.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) currently has a stock price of $9.10. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $9.29 after opening at $9.14. The lowest recorded price for the day was $8.68 before it closed at $9.32.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $11.40 on 10/05/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $7.90 on 07/11/22.

52-week price history of SCU Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s current trading price is -20.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.19%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $7.90 and $11.40. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.25 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 79260.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 540.54M and boasts a workforce of 343 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Sculptor Capital Management Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.82, with a change in price of -0.01. Similarly, Sculptor Capital Management Inc. recorded 98,966 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.11%.

SCU Stock Stochastic Average

Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 55.19%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 52.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.17% and 63.67%, respectively.