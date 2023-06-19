Telecom Argentina S.A.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) stock is currently valued at $6.04. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $6.145 after opening at $5.93. The stock briefly dropped to $5.75 before ultimately closing at $6.00.

Telecom Argentina S.A. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $6.52 on 01/26/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.54 on 07/21/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of TEO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Telecom Argentina S.A.’s current trading price is -7.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.63%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.54 and $6.52. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.2 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 84250.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.55B and boasts a workforce of 21681 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.32, with a change in price of -0.28. Similarly, Telecom Argentina S.A. recorded 93,100 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.43%.

Examining TEO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEO stands at 0.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

TEO Stock Stochastic Average

Telecom Argentina S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 92.68%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.98% and 77.83%, respectively.

TEO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 16.47%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 44.92%. The price of TEO increased 23.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.09%.