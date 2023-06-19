TCON’s Financial Health: Exploring TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) currently has a stock price of $0.49. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.5335 after opening at $0.51. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.4911 before it closed at $0.51.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $2.32 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value being $0.50 on 06/16/23.

52-week price history of TCON Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -78.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -1.78%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.50 and $2.32. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.22 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.19 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) has experienced a quarterly decline of -68.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.20M and boasts a workforce of 18 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2996, with a change in price of -1.1389. Similarly, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 148,394 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -69.87%.

TCON Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the past 50 days is 0.00%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.00%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 16.51% and 17.99%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TCON Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -67.04%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -61.93%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TCON has leaped by -24.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.92%.