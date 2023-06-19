SUN: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.36%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.72%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SUN has fallen by 3.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.67%.

At present, Sunoco LP (SUN) has a stock price of $44.98. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $45.30 after an opening price of $45.20. The day’s lowest price was $44.96, and it closed at $45.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sunoco LP experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $48.59 on 02/03/23 and the lowest value was $34.26 on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of SUN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Sunoco LP’s current trading price is -7.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$34.26 and $48.59. The Sunoco LP’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 0.27 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.16 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Sunoco LP (SUN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.80B and boasts a workforce of 2302 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.78, with a change in price of -0.61. Similarly, Sunoco LP recorded 210,923 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.34%.

SUN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SUN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.47.

SUN Stock Stochastic Average

Sunoco LP’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 65.02%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.35%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.74% and 91.45%, respectively.