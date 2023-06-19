Smith Micro Software Inc.: Analyzing SMSI Stock Trends

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) current stock price is $1.16. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.175 after opening at $1.15. The stock’s lowest point was $1.125 before it closed at $1.12.

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.47 on 02/02/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.95 on 03/20/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of SMSI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s current trading price is -66.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.77%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.95 and $3.47. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.22 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 69.70M and boasts a workforce of 315 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6229, with a change in price of -1.8100. Similarly, Smith Micro Software Inc. recorded 371,331 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.94%.

SMSI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMSI stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SMSI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Smith Micro Software Inc. over the past 50 days is 27.03%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 27.27%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 13.64% and 11.24%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SMSI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -44.76%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -43.14%. The price of SMSI decreased -7.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.69%.