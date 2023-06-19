Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s Shares Reel: -9.85% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 47.98M Market Cap

The stock price for Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) currently stands at $0.96. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.9646 after starting at $0.90. The stock’s lowest price was $0.87 before closing at $0.88.

The market performance of Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.65 on 09/07/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.77 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of RCAT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -63.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.66%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.77 and $2.65. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.22 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.18 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.98M and boasts a workforce of 70 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0518, with a change in price of -0.2254. Similarly, Red Cat Holdings Inc. recorded 182,189 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.94%.

Examining RCAT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RCAT stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

RCAT Stock Stochastic Average

Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 22.68%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.77%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.58% and 20.15%, respectively.

RCAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 2.62%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -15.39%. The price of RCAT fallen by 0.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.87%.