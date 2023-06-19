RDY’s Market Whiplash: 16.46% YTD Rise, 10.36% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 16.46%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.80%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RDY has fallen by 10.36%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.31%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) currently has a stock price of $60.27. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $60.28 after opening at $60.27. The lowest recorded price for the day was $59.7305 before it closed at $59.41.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $61.40 on 05/02/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $49.79 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of RDY Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s current trading price is -1.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $49.79 and $61.40. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.26 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.25 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.75B and boasts a workforce of 25863 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 5 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.17, with a change in price of +8.37. Similarly, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited recorded 220,749 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.13%.

RDY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RDY stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

RDY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited over the past 50 days is 86.35%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.86%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 97.02% and 96.03%, respectively, over the past 20 days.