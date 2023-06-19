Navigating SAFT Stock: Safety Insurance Group Inc. Journey

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) currently has a stock price of $73.33. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $73.83 after opening at $73.67. The lowest recorded price for the day was $72.71 before it closed at $72.75.

The stock market performance of Safety Insurance Group Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $99.75 on 07/01/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $67.71, recorded on 05/11/23.

52-week price history of SAFT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s current trading price is -26.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.30%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $67.71 and $99.75. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.23 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 76610.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.08B and boasts a workforce of 538 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 76.68, with a change in price of -13.48. Similarly, Safety Insurance Group Inc. recorded 82,385 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.53%.

SAFT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SAFT stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

SAFT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Safety Insurance Group Inc. over the last 50 days is at 54.72%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 35.68%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.48% and 38.30%, respectively.

SAFT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -12.97%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.83%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SAFT has fallen by 2.16%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.99%.