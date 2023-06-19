MGEE Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) current stock price is $78.97. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $80.85 after opening at $79.95. The stock’s lowest point was $78.78 before it closed at $79.01.

In terms of market performance, MGE Energy Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $86.27 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value was $61.67 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of MGEE Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. MGE Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -8.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.05%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $61.67 and $86.27. The Utilities sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.2 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 84200.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.86B and boasts a workforce of 701 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 74.81, with a change in price of +9.15. Similarly, MGE Energy Inc. recorded 83,359 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.11%.

MGEE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGEE stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.61.

MGEE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of MGE Energy Inc. over the past 50 days is 82.11%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 82.11%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 87.11% and 85.42%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MGEE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 12.17%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 10.34%. The price of MGEE increased 2.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.07%.