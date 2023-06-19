MediaAlpha Inc. Inc. (MAX) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.92%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.78%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MAX has fallen by 53.95%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.06%.

At present, MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has a stock price of $9.56. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $9.67 after an opening price of $9.65. The day’s lowest price was $9.36, and it closed at $9.61.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, MediaAlpha Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $17.01 on 02/24/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.08 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of MAX Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. MediaAlpha Inc.’s current trading price is -43.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.19%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $5.08 and $17.01. The trading volume for the Communication Services sector company’s shares reached about 0.25 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.33 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 610.50M and boasts a workforce of 156 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.45, with a change in price of -2.57. Similarly, MediaAlpha Inc. recorded 290,195 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.19%.

MAX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, MediaAlpha Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 48.12%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.54%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 84.54% and 85.98% respectively.