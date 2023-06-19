Mangoceuticals Inc. Inc. (MGRX) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -59.75% since the start of this calendar year. Over the past 30 days, the price of MGRX has fallen by 35.29%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.38%.

The stock of Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) is currently priced at $1.61. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.67 after opening at $1.56. The day’s lowest price was $1.52 before the stock closed at $1.55.

52-week price history of MGRX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Mangoceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -63.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 87.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.86 and $4.37. The Mangoceuticals Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.24 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.21 million over last three months.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

MGRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGRX stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MGRX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Mangoceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 32.32%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 44.60%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.12% and 43.96%, respectively.