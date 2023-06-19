Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Magic Empire Global Limited’s current trading price is -99.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.89 and $249.94. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.48 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.41 million observed over the last three months.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) currently has a stock price of $1.74. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.7791 after opening at $1.73. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.69 before it closed at $1.73.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.99M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8372, with a change in price of -0.7100. Similarly, Magic Empire Global Limited recorded 1,656,288 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.98%.

How MEGL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MEGL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MEGL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Magic Empire Global Limited over the past 50 days is 17.07%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 7.35%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 7.43% and 15.19%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MEGL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 34.88%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MEGL has leaped by -6.45%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.90%.