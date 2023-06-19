Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s current trading price is -91.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.33 and $5.55. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.27 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.15 million observed over the last three months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) currently has a stock price of $0.45. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.50 after opening at $0.50. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.44 before it closed at $0.51.

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $5.55 on 07/07/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.33 on 04/27/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.60M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5315, with a change in price of -0.3759. Similarly, Integrated Media Technology Limited recorded 146,517 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.29%.

How IMTE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMTE stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IMTE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited over the last 50 days is at 40.03%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 8.81%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 22.35% and 27.75%, respectively.

IMTE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -33.96%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -34.93%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IMTE has leaped by -17.48%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.60%.