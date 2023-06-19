Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Currently, the stock price of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) is $1.25. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.25 after opening at $1.20. The stock touched a low of $1.15 before closing at $1.20.

52-week price history of GSUN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s current trading price is -98.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.94 and $95.00. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.22 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.65 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.13M and boasts a workforce of 377 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5701, with a change in price of -0.3000. Similarly, Golden Sun Education Group Limited recorded 1,805,852 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.35%.

GSUN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Golden Sun Education Group Limited over the past 50 days is 24.88%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 100.00%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 75.47% and 71.15%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GSUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 13.64%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of 0.00%. The price of GSUN fallen by 14.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.65%.