FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. FLEX LNG Ltd.’s current trading price is -18.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.55%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $22.74 and $37.97 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.27 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.39 million over the last three months.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) stock is currently valued at $31.05. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $31.57 after opening at $31.57. The stock briefly dropped to $30.88 before ultimately closing at $31.22.

FLEX LNG Ltd.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $37.97 on 12/01/22 and a low of $22.74 for the same time frame on 06/17/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.67B and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

FLEX LNG Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating FLEX LNG Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.62, with a change in price of +0.31. Similarly, FLEX LNG Ltd. recorded 430,750 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.01%.

FLNG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, FLEX LNG Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 28.03%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 75.43%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.20% and 64.25%, respectively.

FLNG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.33%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -10.67%. The price of FLNG increased 2.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.61%.