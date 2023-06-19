DCO’s Market Whiplash: -11.45% YTD Decline, 6.73% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.45%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.10%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DCO has fallen by 6.73%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.34%.

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) currently has a stock price of $44.24. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $45.34 after opening at $45.34. The lowest recorded price for the day was $44.005 before it closed at $44.85.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ducommun Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $58.28 on 02/15/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $38.89 on 09/23/22.

52-week price history of DCO Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Ducommun Incorporated’s current trading price is -24.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $38.89 and $58.28. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.25 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 97130.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 638.38M and boasts a workforce of 2465 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 51.00, with a change in price of -10.00. Similarly, Ducommun Incorporated recorded 82,529 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.44%.

DCO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DCO stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

DCO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ducommun Incorporated over the past 50 days is 29.15%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 65.68%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 71.26% and 74.86%, respectively, over the past 20 days.