Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cresud SACIF y A ADR’s current trading price is 1.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 97.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.78 and $7.40. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.27 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.12 million observed over the last three months.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) has a current stock price of $7.48. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $7.56 after opening at $7.27. The stock’s low for the day was $7.105, and it eventually closed at $7.20.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $7.40 on 02/28/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $3.78 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 866.78M and boasts a workforce of 2435 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.63, with a change in price of +0.58. Similarly, Cresud SACIF y A ADR recorded 125,624 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.41%.

How CRESY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRESY stands at 1.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.85.

CRESY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cresud SACIF y A ADR over the past 50 days is 96.10%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.87%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 89.91% and 87.90%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CRESY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 20.31% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 37.59%. The price of CRESY fallen by 29.11% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.40%.