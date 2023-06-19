CPK Stock: Exploring Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Growth

The stock of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) is currently priced at $126.65. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $127.90 after opening at $127.76. The day’s lowest price was $125.57 before the stock closed at $126.56.

In terms of market performance, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $138.49 on 08/19/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $105.79 on 11/07/22.

52-week price history of CPK Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s current trading price is -8.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.72%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $105.79 and $138.49. In the Utilities sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.2 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 79930.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.25B and boasts a workforce of 1034 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 126.34, with a change in price of +3.79. Similarly, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation recorded 83,289 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.08%.

Examining CPK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPK stands at 0.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.76.

CPK Stock Stochastic Average

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 49.52%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.76%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.41% and 44.71%, respectively.

CPK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 7.17% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.23%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CPK has fallen by 2.68%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.97%.