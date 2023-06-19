Company’s Banking Shares: Up -91.75% from 52-Week Low, But Can the Momentum Hold?

Currently, the stock price of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is $0.32. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.33 after opening at $0.3078. The stock touched a low of $0.30 before closing at $0.31.

52-week price history of BRSH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s current trading price is -91.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 189.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.11 and $3.88. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.21 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.48 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.50M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3178, with a change in price of -0.0300. Similarly, Bruush Oral Care Inc. recorded 415,169 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.57%.

BRSH Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Bruush Oral Care Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 62.50%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.21%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.78% and 61.31%, respectively.

BRSH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -31.70%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -38.46%. The price of BRSH fallen by 3.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.47%.