ACON’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 74.14%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 77.16%. The price of ACON fallen by 39.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.20%.

Currently, the stock price of Aclarion Inc. (ACON) is $1.01. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.27 after opening at $1.27. The stock touched a low of $1.01 before closing at $1.22.

Aclarion Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $2.37 on 04/24/23, with the lowest value being $0.38 on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of ACON Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Aclarion Inc.’s current trading price is -57.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 165.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.38 and $2.37. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.26 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.49 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.59M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7924, with a change in price of +0.4100. Similarly, Aclarion Inc. recorded 1,607,484 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +68.33%.

ACON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACON stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ACON Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Aclarion Inc. over the last 50 days is at 23.63%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 41.63%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.79% and 64.38%, respectively.