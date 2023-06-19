A Deep Dive into EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Stock Performance

The stock price for EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) currently stands at $1.30. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.42 after starting at $1.34. The stock’s lowest price was $1.30 before closing at $1.34.

In terms of market performance, EUDA Health Holdings Limited had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.50 on 10/18/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.05 on 03/03/23.

52-week price history of EUDA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. EUDA Health Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -87.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.05 to $10.50. In the Healthcare sector, the EUDA Health Holdings Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.2 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.43 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.00M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5490, with a change in price of -0.5600. Similarly, EUDA Health Holdings Limited recorded 858,510 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.11%.

Examining EUDA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EUDA stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

EUDA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, EUDA Health Holdings Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 5.20%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 5.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 11.67% and 21.11% respectively.

EUDA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -21.10%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -5.80%. The price of EUDA leaped by -12.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.96%.